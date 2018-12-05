You are here:

Priyanka Chopra dances with future sister-in-law Sophie Turner during pre-wedding festivities

The camaraderie between Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner has been quite evident from the images and videos of the former's grand wedding. Now, a new video has surfaced online, which shows Turner dancing and twirling with Chopra as music plays in the background.

Turner, who is engaged to Nick Jonas’s elder brother Joe, has been in attendance in almost all events that Chopra has hosted. She was also one of Priyanka's bridesmaids at the wedding and had also performed during the sangeet ceremony. Turner was one of the guests at Priyanka's mehendi ceremony:

Sophie also attended Priyanka Chopra's bachelorette:

Red, White and Bride! 🌹🍷👠 #PCsBachelorette

