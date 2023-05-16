During a lie detector test in an interview with Vanity Fair, Priyanka Chopra confessed she hasn’t seen RRR, and when asked about who’s more handsome between Ram Charan & Jr NTR, she said it would be unfair to Charan for her answer this question. She spoke about watching shows at home and said, “I watch like ‘Dubai Bling’, but I won’t end up watching ‘Tar’. Why do we do that?”

The interviewer said that Ram Charan has been called the ‘Brad Pitt of India’, to which Chopra reacted like this- “Yeah, definitely. Ram has immense charisma and he is also…I don’t know Brad Pitt, I don’t know if he’s nice, but Ram is nice.”

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ spy thriller Citadel saw a global release recently. The global super star has broken boundaries and barriers for herself as an actress and performed beyond expectations. Reviews of this spy thriller have been nothing short of brilliant.

A new update is now unveiled to the audience as Citadel sets a new record of attracting 25% more audience and rules the first position among the hottest releases across the globe.

The global superstar even shared a post on her social media sharing how she’s grateful that Citadel has soared to number 1 among hottest new shows.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has performed 80% of the stunts without a body double, got real scars on her eyebrows while perfecting the final action shot. The global icon also mastered six different languages for the series and pushed herself beyond what was expected from her.

The producer of the series Russo brothers also labelled her as female Tom Cruise of cinema. Citadel also has the most number of South Asian talents portraying their capabilities. Priyanka Chopra is a true pioneer in pushing South Asian talents and getting them the recognition they deserve.

Apart from Citadel, Priyanka also has Heads of State and Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

