Priyanka Chopra celebrates bachelorette with Sophie Turner, Parineeti Chopra in Amsterdam

After her bridal shower in New York City, Priyanka Chopra jetted off to Amsterdam, Netherlands to celebrate her bachelorette. In attendance were her friends, cousin Parineeti and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner.



View this post on Instagram #BacheloretteVibes A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 3, 2018 at 5:44am PDT

View this post on Instagram Setting sail... #bachelorette #Squad A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 4, 2018 at 3:41am PST

A day in the life of... #bachelorette

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Nov 4, 2018 at 9:36am PST

A post shared by PC globaldomination1 (@pc_globaldomination1) on Nov 4, 2018 at 2:46pm PST

A post shared by PC globaldomination1 (@pc_globaldomination1) on Nov 4, 2018 at 2:06pm PST

Chopra got engaged to American pop star Nick Jonas in July. The couple formalised their relationship in August with a traditional Indian 'roka' ceremony in Mumbai, India.

Updated Date: Nov 05, 2018 12:11 PM