You are here:

Priyanka Chopra celebrates 37th birthday with Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra in Miami

FP Staff

Jul 20, 2019 13:48:28 IST

Priyanka Chopra, who turned 37 on 19 July, celebrated her birthday with close friends and family. Her husband Nick Jonas hosted a party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida. Priyanka was pictured cutting a gold and red four-tier cake that complemented her stunning red outfit.

Check all the pictures and videos here


View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday @priyankachopra!! 🎈

A post shared by KOMODO (@komodomiami) on

For her birthday, Priyanka chose to wear a sequined red minidress by 16Arlington. She accessorised her look with hoops, silver metallic heels, a crystal lipstick-shaped clutch and a sparkly headband that had "birthday girl" written over it.


View this post on Instagram

priyanka chopra celebrate her 37th birthday in #miami with hubby nick jonas , family n friends. #priyankachopra #nickjonas

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on

She was also joined by her mother Madhu Chopra and cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra.


View this post on Instagram

Family ❤ @priyankachopra @nickjonas @parineetichopra @madhumalati

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on


View this post on Instagram

Cuties 😍❤ @priyankachopra @nickjonas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Online (@priyankaonline) on

To mark the occasion, Nick posted a picture with the Quantico actress on Instagram.


View this post on Instagram

Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Priyanka's sister-in-law and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner also wished her with an Instagram post. Sophie and Joe Jonas, who are in the Maldives for their honeymoon, recorded a special message for Priyanka:

Updated Date: Jul 20, 2019 13:48:28 IST

tags: Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Joe Jonas , Nick Jonas , Priyanka Chopra , Priyanka Chopra birthday , Shareworthy , Sophie Turner

also see

Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick sing Jonas Brothers' comeback track Sucker on Karaoke night

Watch: Priyanka Chopra, Nick sing Jonas Brothers' comeback track Sucker on Karaoke night

Parineeti Chopra says she wants to do a two-heroine action musical with cousin, Priyanka Chopra

Parineeti Chopra says she wants to do a two-heroine action musical with cousin, Priyanka Chopra

Batla House teaser: John Abraham plays a top cop in retelling of controversial 2008 encounter

Batla House teaser: John Abraham plays a top cop in retelling of controversial 2008 encounter