Priyanka Chopra celebrates 37th birthday with Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra in Miami

Priyanka Chopra, who turned 37 on 19 July, celebrated her birthday with close friends and family. Her husband Nick Jonas hosted a party at a high-end restaurant in Miami, Florida. Priyanka was pictured cutting a gold and red four-tier cake that complemented her stunning red outfit.

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday @priyankachopra!! 🎈 A post shared by KOMODO (@komodomiami) on Jul 19, 2019 at 2:09pm PDT

For her birthday, Priyanka chose to wear a sequined red minidress by 16Arlington. She accessorised her look with hoops, silver metallic heels, a crystal lipstick-shaped clutch and a sparkly headband that had "birthday girl" written over it.

She was also joined by her mother Madhu Chopra and cousin, actress Parineeti Chopra.

To mark the occasion, Nick posted a picture with the Quantico actress on Instagram.

Priyanka's sister-in-law and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner also wished her with an Instagram post. Sophie and Joe Jonas, who are in the Maldives for their honeymoon, recorded a special message for Priyanka:

