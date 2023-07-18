From winning a global beauty pageant to establishing herself as a successful actress in Bollywood and further making it big in Hollywood, Priyanka Chopra is a perfect example of how a woman can do a million things in her life. Coming from a small town in India, Priyanka Chopra has created a niche for herself and earned recognition around the world. As the Citadel actress turns 41 today, she has also made a name as a producer, singer and a philanthropist with UNICEF. As she continues to take on more roles in life, acting still remains her ‘first love’.

On her 41st birthday, let’s take a look at some of her best performances in Bollywood.

Priyanka Chopra: Five best performances

Aitraaz (2004): One of the fewest female actors in the industry to take on an evil role, Priyanka Chopra impressed the audience with the portrayal of the manipulative and scheming Sonia Roy. While Akshay Kumar was in the lead role, Priyanka did steal the show with her acting skills.

Fashion (2008): Playing the role of a small-town girl who happens to become a supermodel in Mumbai, Priyanka Chopra as Meghna Mathur did magic on the big screen.

Barfi (2012): Counted as one of her best performances to date, Priyanka Chopra took an unconventional route to play the role of Jhilmil, an autistic girl opposite Barfi (Ranbir Kapoor). Her sincere performance will clearly make you smile and sob at the same time.

Bajirao Mastani (2015): Besides being in a supportive role, Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai, the Peshwa’s first wife justified the role in a dignified manner, turning into an audience favourite.

Dil Dhadakne Do (2015): Despite featuring alongside a multi-star cast, Priyanka Chopra stood out as Ayesha Mehra, an ambitious entrepreneur who struggles with a dominating married life. Her multilayered and relatable role made DDD one of her best-remembered films.

On the work front

Last seen in Russo Brothers’ Citadel, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is presently working on a Hollywood project titled Heads of State featuring John Cena and Idris Elba in lead roles.

She was also seen in Love Again recently.