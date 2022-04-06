Priyanka Chopra becomes Nick Jonas' cheerleader during a baseball game in Los Angeles: See pictures
Priyanka took to Instagram and shared some insights from her husband's baseball game in LA.
Actor Priyanka Chopra recently turned a cheerleader for her husband Nick Jonas as she went to see his baseball game in Los Angeles. She treated her followers with pictures from the weekend match.
Terming it a ‘PerfectSunday, this is what she posted:
In another picture, Priyanka Chopra stood behind the nets as she enjoys Nick Jonas’ game. While in the next picture, Nick Jonas is seen posing with his team for a picture. The actor also posed for her niece Krishna, as she takes her picture. Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in red coloured ankle-length pants paired with a long sky blue jersey. The actor also posted a story where she was seen posing with her niece Krishna. In another picture posted by her cousin Divya Jyoti, Priyanka Chopra is seen standing in the field with her hands up holding the net. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb9ZAJfuXNR Here is a collage of the power couple from the baseball weekend.
View this post on Instagram
On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Her other projects include Ending Things, Text For You, and the web series Citadel. She will be collaborating with actor Sienna Miller for Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, that is based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel Secret Daughter.
The global actor was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead as she portrayed the role of Sati in the film.
Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went out for lunch. The couple was seen sharing a kiss as the actor got inside her car before they left the place separately.
Chopra wore an all-black outfit while the husband was seen wearing a colourful jacket and black pants.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Sonakshi, Luv & Kussh’s entrepreneurial art venture drives its inaugural exhibition into the spotlight
Sonakshi Sinha, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha’s art venture named House of Creativity holds it first offline exhibition titled Locus of Control, from 9-10 April, 2022
French actor Gerard Depardieu denounces Vladimir Putin's 'crazy, unacceptable excesses'
'Stop the weapons and negotiate,' Gerard Depardieu said, who has praised the Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the past
Halo review: Epic in design, Xbox video game adaptation is sharp and intriguing
Halo has sharp and alert cast members, none more so than our Shabana Azmi whose killing looks could finish off an entire galaxy of aggressive aliens