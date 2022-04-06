Priyanka took to Instagram and shared some insights from her husband's baseball game in LA.

Actor Priyanka Chopra recently turned a cheerleader for her husband Nick Jonas as she went to see his baseball game in Los Angeles. She treated her followers with pictures from the weekend match.

Terming it a ‘PerfectSunday, this is what she posted:

In another picture, Priyanka Chopra stood behind the nets as she enjoys Nick Jonas’ game. While in the next picture, Nick Jonas is seen posing with his team for a picture. The actor also posed for her niece Krishna, as she takes her picture. Priyanka Chopra looked gorgeous in red coloured ankle-length pants paired with a long sky blue jersey. The actor also posted a story where she was seen posing with her niece Krishna. In another picture posted by her cousin Divya Jyoti, Priyanka Chopra is seen standing in the field with her hands up holding the net. https://www.instagram.com/p/Cb9ZAJfuXNR Here is a collage of the power couple from the baseball weekend.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will star in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt in the lead. Her other projects include Ending Things, Text For You, and the web series Citadel. She will be collaborating with actor Sienna Miller for Anthony Chen's next directorial venture, that is based on Shilpi Somaya Gowda's novel Secret Daughter.

The global actor was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves in the lead as she portrayed the role of Sati in the film.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas went out for lunch. The couple was seen sharing a kiss as the actor got inside her car before they left the place separately.

Chopra wore an all-black outfit while the husband was seen wearing a colourful jacket and black pants.

