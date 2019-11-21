Priyanka Chopra beats Salman Khan to top the list of most searched Indian celebrity in the world

Priyanka Chopra is the most searched Indian celebrity in the world, followed by Salman Khan according to a recent study conducted by a US based agency. According to a report in Business Insider, SEMrush states that Priyanka’s name was searched 2.74 million times between the period October 2018 and October 2019.

Priyanka, often touted as a global icon, leads the race with a monthly search volume of more than 4.2 million, however, Salman has over 2 million monthly searches. The study has two segments bifurcated into Indian actors and actresses. Considering segments individually, the top three most popular actors are Salman, Amrish Puri and Shahrukh Khan. The latter two were searched an average of 1.7 million times respectively.

In October 2019, Priyanka and Salman were searched for 2.74 and 1.83 million times respectively. The most searches for the Quantico actress were made in December 2018 (13.6 million times), when she married singer Nick Jonas.

Sunny Leone and Deepika Padukone also lead the most searched actresses' list with a search volume of 3 million and 1.8 million times respectively. Veteran personality Madhubala finds the sixth spot with 1.3 million monthly global searches.

Meanwhile, Priyanka who was last seen Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink is currently shooting for her Netflix feature The White Tiger. Directed by Ramin Bahran, the film also stars Rajkummar Rao and is an adaptation of Aravind Adiga’s prize-winning novel of the same name. The book follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city. However, murder, love and deceit become the ultimate price for ambition.

She will also voice the character of Elsa for the Hindi version of the Disney film, Frozen 2. Her cousin Parineeti Chopra has lent her voice for the character of Elsa’s sister Anna. The film is slated to release in India on 22 November.

Salman is awaiting the release of his cop film Dabangg 3, which will see him reprise his cult-favorite character Chulbul Panday. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the film is produced by Salman Khan Films and Arbaaz Khan Production. It is scheduled to release on 20 December in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil.

