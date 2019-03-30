You are here:

Priyanka Chopra attends brother-in-law Franklin Jonas' graduation, shares pictures on Instagram

After a vacation at Miami, Priyanka Chopra joined her in-laws for the graduation ceremony of brother-in-law Franklin Jonas at Tennessee, USA.

The 36-year-old actress shared multiple pictures with Nick Jonas’ parents Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas, his brother Joe Jonas and Franklin who graduated from The Blackbird Academy.

Proud of the youngest Jonas sibling, Priyanka wrote, "The man of the hour! Franklin Jonas we are so proud of you. Graduate! Can't wait to witness what else you will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love."

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married as per Christian and Hindu traditions in Jodhpur in December 2018.

On the work front, Priyanka's next release is Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, in which she co-stars with Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. The movie is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and is scheduled to release on 11 October.

Updated Date: Mar 30, 2019 10:59:04 IST