Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most-adored couples and have often shelled out some major couple goals for their fans. From showing love and support for each other to engaging in some PDA moments in public, the two never refrain from expressing their feelings. Priyanka and Nick, who jetted off to Rome for the promotion of the actress’ upcoming spy thriller series Citadel, have finally taken some time off to spend quality moments together. The husband and wife were seen roaming around the city and enjoying the view as they gorged on ice cream and had a cute moment together. Taking to Instagram, Nick also shared a video to show glimpses of their Rome vacation.

With a caption that mentions their holiday destination – ‘Rome’, Nick shared the video to show how they took a walk around the historic Colosseum. As the clip plays, Nick can be seen recording the video, while Priyanka smiles from behind. They also share a cute kiss while walking hand-in-hand and later have ice cream together.

Watch:

While Nick can be seen dressed in a plain red shirt along with beige pants, Priyanka donned a co-ord set with a black jacket. The two also had sunglasses on to beat the summer sun.

Prior to this, the Citadel actress also took to her Instagram story and shared her sunkissed picture in Rome.

Priyanka and Nick at Citadel’s London Premier

Before jetting off to Rome, the couple was seen attending the global premiere of Citadel in London. The two looked stunning as they opted for a glamorous look for the evening.

While Priyanka continues to remain with the promotions of her show, she has also made sure to take time off for attending her husband’s concerts held recently. Evidently, the two are managing their busy schedules quite smoothly and can be seen supporting each other on every occasion.

For the unversed, Citadel will premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, 28 April, with two episodes, following which the steamer will release a new episode on a weekly basis every Friday. The show also features actor Richard Madden alongside Priyanka Chopra.

