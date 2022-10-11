One of the most glamorous and happening celebrity couples in town, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas recently stepped out to attend a friend’s wedding event and are already making style statements. Pictures from the couple’s beautiful evening have taken the internet by storm as the two shell out major couple goals. Taking to their official Instagram handles, Priyanka, as well as Nick, shared pictures from the wedding. While the actress looked super hot in a red bodycon dress with a plunging neckline which she styled with bold red lips and glittery eyes, Nick also looked uber cool in a grey suit.

Check out Priyanka’s post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



As we speak about the pictures, in one, the actress can be seen posing with the newly-wedded couple, while in others she can be seen with some other guests from the party. She also shared a picture with her husband as the two posed for a selfie. “To witness the beautiful union of 2 wonderful people always gets me. Connie and Jesse, your love is so beautiful. May you always have joy and happiness in your life. Thank you for inviting us to be a part of it”, a part of her caption read.

On the other hand, Nick also shared a bunch of pictures and further went on to congratulate their friends on their wedding.

As fans are already going gaga over the pictures, many also took to the comment section and showered love on the couple with heart and fire emojis. While a user wrote, “The most beautiful couple”, another commented, “I’ve heard about seven wonders of the world and the 8th just showed up!!”

Another person while praising Priyanka also said, “Her attitude is savage but her heart is gold.”

Notably, the couple never misses the chance to share their cute and romantic pictures together. Recently, Priyanka also shared a video with her husband as she went on a romantic drive with him. Sharing the same on Instagram, she captioned it with “Mommy daddy’s day out”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)



Apart from that, she also shared a few pictures of her moments with her baby daughter.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.