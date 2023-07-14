Priyanka Chopra and John Cena’s ‘Heads of State‘ shooting was halted recently due to the strike in Hollywood. The strike was announced by the Screen Actors Guild after it failed to reach a new labour agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. A fan-page wrote on Instagram- “The Screen Actors’ Guild went on strike. Hollywood will be completely stopped and during the SAG-AFTRA strike, actors will not be allowed to:

• Film any movie & TV productions anywhere

• Take part in any press junkets or film premieres

• Promote anything at SDCC, and will be advised not to attend at all”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi 😍 (@jerryxmimi)

It added, “Production on #HeadsOfState, starring @priyankachopra alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, is expected to be halted and/or postponed for the strike. As a member of the SAG-AFTRA, Priyanka will not be able to film for any movie or tv project at any part of the world until a new deal between SAG-AFTRA and the AMPTP can be reached and the actors’ strike ends. With some insiders predicting the actors strike will continue until early fall(September) ”

Why it happened?

Streaming and its ripple effects are at the center of the dispute. The guild says that even as series budgets have increased, writers’ share of that money has consistently shrunk.

Streaming services’ use of smaller staffs — known in the industry as “mini rooms” — for shorter stints has made sustained income harder to come by, the guild says. And the number of writers working at guild minimums has gone from about a third to about half in the past decade.

“On TV staffs, more writers are working at minimum regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks,” the guild said in a March report.

The lack of a regular seasonal calendar in streaming has depressed pay further, the report says. And scheduled annual pay bumps under the current contract have fallen well short of increases in inflation.