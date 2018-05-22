Priyadarshan's next film, Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea, to star Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, Paresh Rawal and Suneil Shetty

For his newest venture Marakkar: The Lion of the Arabian Sea, Priyadarshan will be collaborating with actors Suniel Shetty, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal and Paresh Rawal according to Mumbai Mirror.

The historical thriller is inspired by the life of Kunjali Makkar IV who was a 16th century Muslim naval chief under the reign of Zamorin (Samoorthi), the Hindu monarch of Calicut. The Kunjali Makkars were marine traders who eventually extended their manpower and services to the monarch and fought naval wars against the Portuguese.

Priyadarshan told Mirror that this film will be one of his most expensive projects and will be shot entirely on the water with vintage war ships. The Portuguese characters will be played by British actors.

"I have been working on the story for years and this will be my tribute to the Indian Navy,” said the National Award-winning filmmaker to Mirror.

The film will also focus on the relationship between the naval chief and a Chinese boy, Chinali, who he had saved from Portuguese enslavement. Priyadarshan also told Mirror that he will be announcing the name of the actor playing Chinali soon .

The multi-starrer has been co-produced by Mohanlal and is expected to hit the floors by July end.

In April, director Santosh Sivan confirmed that he would also be working on a film about Kunjali Makkar IV along with Malayalam actor Mammoothy.

Updated Date: May 22, 2018 13:44 PM