Priyadarshan to begin filming his next comedy starring Akshay Kumar in 2022
Priyadarshan was supposed to begin the film with Akshay Kumar this year but the project got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic
Filmmaker Priyadarshan has revealed that he will start shooting for his comedy film, starring Akshay Kumar, next year.
The actor-filmmaker duo has worked on several acclaimed comedies in the 2000s, from the blockbuster Hera Pheri series, Garam Masala to Bhool Bhulaiyaa.
Priyadarshan said he was supposed to begin the film with Kumar this year but the project got pushed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We were supposed to start shooting for it this year, but it got delayed. It's an out-and-out comedy film and we are now looking to start shooting early next year," the director told Press Trust of India.
On Saturday, the filmmaker posted a picture with Kumar from the sets of the actor's latest, Raksha Bandhan.
The 64-year-old director said he met Kumar to discuss their upcoming project.
After a long break, we are having quality time discussing about next Hindi movie and im enjoying these discussions with @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/2JRpfltUhh
— priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) July 3, 2021
Priyadarshan is currently awaiting the release of his next film Hungama 2, scheduled to be released on Disney+ Hotstar on 23 July.
The film, a sequel to the director's 2003 hit comedy of the same name, was slated to hit the theatres on 14 August this year.
It features actor Paresh Rawal, returning for the sequel, and is joined by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Meezaan Jaffrey, and Pranitha Subhash in the cast.
