‘Privilege to age as opposed to die tragically young’: Konkona Sensharma candid reply to a fan calling her ‘aged’ goes viral

Konkona Sensharma, who has been entertaining fans with movies like Wake Up Sid, Omkara among others, is currently making headlines after her comment on a post went viral.

The Page 3 actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her pet dog, Pepita. “This is a @mitalisboardandtrain appreciation post! Last lockdown I rescued this cutie but this is my first dog and I hadn’t managed to train her properly. So so happy to have sent my Pepita here for toilet training, leash training, and general confidence building. Thank you so much @mitalisalvi and team! Also how goofy does my Pepita look,” the post reads along with an image of the dog.

Few friends from the entertainment industry including Zoya Akhtar, Amol Parashar, Tilllotama Shome appreciated her for the gesture towards the animal.

Among the many comments, there was one user who claimed to be Sharma’s fan. Commenting on her post, the fan stated that it is sad to see her “age”. The comment also mentioned that Sharma was the user’s crush during his school days. The fan also requested her to be seen more on the big screen.

Within a few hours, the actor responded to the comment saying that it is a privilege to age “as opposed to die tragically young”.

Sharma has been in the entertainment industry for 38 years now. She made her debut as a child artist in the film Indira that released in 1983. So far, she has donned the hats of an actor, writer, and director in her career. She has also bagged numerous prestigious titles including two National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards.

On the work front, Sharma was last seen in Ajeeb Daastaans alongside Aditi Rao Hydari. The anthology is currently streaming on Netflix.