In filmmaker Chandraprakash Dwivedi's upcoming historical, Akshay Kumar plays Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, while Manushi Chhillar plays Sanyogita.

Starring Akshay Kumar, grandeur, patriotism, and fearlessness characterise Prithviraj. The latest magnum opus from Yash Raj Films has been in the news for a long time and based on the trailer released on Monday, we can see how its staff has gone to great lengths to make it an excellent historical drama.

The Prithviraj trailer is full of heavy-duty lines and histrionics. From the larger-than-life military sequences to the colourful art direction, it appears like YRF has gone to great lengths to provide a historical drama that does the tale justice.

Given that we've seen Akshay Kumar deliver dramatic sentences in other flicks, he appears convincing in the eponymous part of Prithviraj Chauhan. The supporting cast, which includes Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood, is reminiscent of their previous work. Manushi Chhillar, who plays Prithviraj Chauhan's wife Sanyogita, gets a good amount of screen time in the trailer and looks lovely. Actor Manav Vij plays Muhammad of Ghori, while Ashutosh Rana makes a brief appearance.

The period drama stars Akshay Kumar as the Rajput emperor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar as Sanyogita and is based on mediaeval poet Chand Bardai's epic poem Prithviraj Raso. This is her first time in Bollywood.

Prithviraj's teaser had previously demonstrated the scope of the film's ambition. The clip focused on his heroism on the battlefield and how he took on the invader Muhammad of Ghori as a king for whom many were willing to lay down their lives.

Chandraprakash Dwivedi is the writer and director of the film. In a previous interview, the filmmaker behind Chanakya, Mohalla Assi, and Pinjar discussed how he has lived with the story for nearly two decades. “Prithviraj is my dream project. It’s a script that I have nurtured for a long, long time because of the extensive research work that was needed before I even attempted to make a film on this mighty and legendary king. To be precise, Prithviraj’s final research took about six months for me to be fully satisfied that every single fact was checked multiple times,” Dwivedi said.

