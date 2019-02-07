Prithviraj Sukumaran's Nine, Fahadh Faasil's Kumblangi Nights may revive the Malayalam cinema market

2019 has not started on a happy note for Malayalam films. Two films with the most expectations, Nivin Pauly’s Mikhael and Pranav Mohanlal’s Irupathiyonnam Noottandu did not live up to expectation, and turned out to be lukewarm at the box office. The only film of the year which can be termed as above average is the Asif Ali and Aishwarya Lakshmi's romantic drama Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.

Malayalam cinema needs a hit to revive the market and increase the footfalls in theatres. The last hit was Fahadh Faasil’s blockbuster Njan Prakashan, which released during Christmas. The Kerala state government, after witnessing the successful run of a few Malayalam films last year, has introduced a new additional 10 percent Local Body Entertainment Tax (LBET) in the state budget, further burdening the industry.

Now all eyes are on the 7 February releases. A star clash is in store between Prithviraj Sukumaran’s sci-fi thriller Nine and Fahadh Faasil’s Kumblangi Nights, a satire set in a fishing village. Both these films should deliver at the box office and revive the trade. Both films have the hero’s wife turning producer.

Prithviraj’s Nine is directed by Jenuse Mohamad (veteran director Kamal’s son). Jenuse’s first film as director, 100 Days Of Love with Dulquer Salmaan, was appreciated. Nine is produced by SPE Films India (Sony Pictures) and is their first venture in Malayalam, in association with Prithviraj Productions, run by the actor's Supriya Menon. Nine is a sci-fi horror thriller full of special effects (VFX is said to have cost Rs 3 crores, high for a Malayalam film) and set against the backdrop of a cosmic event that takes place over nine days. And it has an emotional connect of a troubled relationship between a father and a son. The trailer of the film was released at 9 pm across various channels in India. Prakash Raj plays a pivotal role in the film along with child artist Alok, Mamta Mohandas and Wamiqa.

Fahadh Faasil’s Kumblangi Nights is a realistic film set in a fishing village and is said to be a satire. The film is directed by debutant Madhu Narayanan and is scripted by Syam Pushkaran. Madhu was an associate of actor and director Dileesh Pothan (of Maheshinte Prathikaram and Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum-fame), who has turned producer along with Faasil’s wife and actress Nazriya Nazim. Kumblangi Nights has a terrific cast of young rising stars of Malayalam cinema in Soubin Shahir, Shane Nigam and Sreenath Bhasi, who play brothers in the film, along with new girl Anna Ben. The trailer of the film, with its funny touch and Fahadh playing the antagonist, has created good buzz for the film.

Nine did better promotions, with Prithviraj giving interviews left right and centre, while Fahadh, as usual, did not give any pre-release interviews for Kumblangi Nights. Trade feels that Kumblangi Nights will take a good opening, especially at a time when Faasil is riding a wave. His last two releases, Varathan and Njaan Prakashan, were super hits setting the cash register ringing. On the contrary Prithviraj has been going through a bad patch as his last release Ranam was a failure.

Sony Pictures is foraying into Malayalam and distributing Nine in Kerala, while Kumblangi Nights is being distributed by one of the oldest distribution firms in Kerala Century Films. It is going to be a battle royale at the Kerala box office this weekend between the two young guns — Prithviraj and Fahadh — along with veteran Mammootty’s biopic on Telugu politician YSR Reddy, Yatra, dubbed in Malayalam, also joining the party.

