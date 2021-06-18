“These films will recover their production costs only if 100 percent occupancy is allowed,' producer Anto Joseph explains the decision to debut Prithviraj's Cold Case on Amazon Prime Video India.

Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-awaited crime thriller Cold Case has finally got a release date. The much-talked-about movie will release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, on 30 June.

Informing fans via a social media post, Prithviraj stated that a new case, a new mystery, and the cop is back on duty. This is the first film of Prithviraj to get a direct over-the-top (OTT) release.

Check out the announcement

Explaining their decision to release the film OTT, producer Anto Joseph had said, “These films will only recover their production costs only if 100 per cent occupancy is allowed. Since there is no clarity on when the theatres will reopen and given the existing economic hurdles, I’m trying for an OTT release for these films”.

The Aiyyaa actor will be playing the role of Sathyajith Indian Police Service (IPS) in the Tanu Balak directorial. The movie is produced by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios. Cold Case also stars actress Aditi Balan as the female lead. Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli, Suchitra Pillai and Athmiya Rajan will also be seen in a supporting role.