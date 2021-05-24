Prithviraj Sukumaran said that he was flooded with 'desperate messages' of concern, requesting him to highlight the public discontent in Lakshadweep

Prithviraj Sukumaran has come out in support of the ‘Save Lakshadweep’ campaign. The 38-year-old actor's statement comes in the wake of ongoing protests against the administration of the Union Territory over new law reforms.

He said that her memories of the Island go back to the time when he was in class 6. The actor further said that years later, he became a part of the crew that brought filmmaking back to the island with the movie Anarkali.

Prithviraj shared that people from the Island have been messaging him and they are not happy with the reforms. The actor asked, “How does disrupting the way of life of a centuries-old peaceful settlement become an acceptable means of progress?” Among other things, he also made an appeal that people should listen to those who are in Lakshadweep and also trust them to know the best for their land.

Reportedly, people of the Lakshadweep island have been protesting against the reforms that have been proposed by the administrator Praful Koda Bhai Patel.

According to The Print, people have been protesting against the draft of Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation 2021 (LDAR) which empowers the UT’s administration to remove or relocate people of Lakshadweep from their properties for any activity related to development and planning.

As per the publication, another regulation is the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) gives Lakshadweep’s administration the right to detain a person for up to one year without any public disclosure.

Apart from Prithviraj, footballer CK Vineeth also expressed solidarity with the Save Lakshadweep campaign. Rajya Sabha MP from Kerala Elamaram Kareem has also written to President Ram Nath Kovind to ‘call back’ Patel.