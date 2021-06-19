Prithiviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal to reunite for former's second directorial Bro Daddy
Prithiviraj Sukumaran, who made his directorial debut in 2019 with Lucifer featuring Mohanlal in the lead, will also star in his upcoming family drama.
Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran on Friday announced that he is teaming up for the second time with superstar Mohanlal for his next directorial venture, titled Bro Daddy.
The 38-year-old actor-director made his directorial debut in 2019 with an action film Lucifer, which featured Mohanlal in the lead role.
In a social media post, Sukumaran said that his new film is a family drama and he will also act in it.
Check out the announcement on Twitter
My 2nd directorial. #BRODADDY will once again be headlined by The Lalettan @Mohanlal , with an ensemble cast including yours truly. Produced by #AntonyPerumbavoor (#AashirvadCinemas), a fun family drama that makes you smile, laugh & want to revisit. Rolling soon. Very soon. 😊 pic.twitter.com/uNW75kUciP
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) June 18, 2021
Featuring an ensemble cast, Bro Daddy is written by Sreejith N and Bibin Maliekal.
Deepak Dev will score the music for the film, which will be edited by Akhilesh Mohan.
The project will be produced by Antony Perumbavoor under Aashirvad Cinemas.
