Prince Harry’s book Spare has been making a lot of noise ever since it was announced and subsequently published and available for public consumption. It has some deep, dark secrets about the Royal family and unheard facts about Harry himself, Meghan Markle, and King Charles and their strained relationship. But no amount of trauma can save anyone from social media memes. No one is spared, no puns intended.

Here are some memes the book and the royal couple have attracted, are they watching?

A user tweeted- “Fair play to Prince Harry, getting paid $20 million to share the kind of stories I tell strangers for free in the smoking area after one shot of sambuca.”

Fair play to Prince Harry, getting paid $20 million to share the kind of stories I tell strangers for free in the smoking area after one shot of sambuca — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) January 6, 2023

information about prince harry ive learnt against my will today pic.twitter.com/s7ABlFPOWs — em (@KZSAINT) January 5, 2023

netflix show: we fell in love & saw some elephants

book: I took coke, shagged an older woman in a field, my brother was drunk at his wedding ceremony, kate middleton doesn’t share lip gloss, I killed 25 people, my brother made me dress up as a nazi, camilla PB nicked my bedroom — Rebecca Reid (Taylor’s Version) (@RebeccaCNReid) January 6, 2023

Harry in his memoir Spare said that Prince William and Kate had never expected him to start a relationship with “someone like Meghan who had a very successful career”. In fact, some even said that Prince Harry married above his standard. Kate from the beginning didn’t like the importance that was given to Meghan by the public of Britain. Kate felt overshadowed by the personality of Meghan Markle, who is a well-known activist and actor from Hollywood. Kate felt insecure in her presence and that is very evident even in Netflix’s docu-series Harry & Meghan. No matter how hard Kate tries she can never match up the style sense and personality of Meghan.

On naming the memoir Spare

The spare is often used for the youngest son and the elder one is called the heir. The eldest one who is the heir takes over the duties of the father when the father passes away and the spare is literally like spare part. He is there to take over the responsibilities if anything happens to the heir.

Now there is a technical error to the word” spare”, as Prince Harry will not be able to be the heir to the throne even if anything happens to Prince Williams because Prince Williams has a son, Prince George. Since Prince William has a son, he goes down the line of succession and with every kid that Prince William has Prince Harry goes down the line of succession.

