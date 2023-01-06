Prince Harry on killing Taliban members during his stint in US Army: 'My number is 25'

It is known to the world that Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex served in the British Army for 10 years from 2005 to 2015. Throughout his stint with the forces, Prince Harry started off as a recruit at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst and later rose to the rank of Captain. During this while, he also undertook two tours to Afghanistan and had a direct fight with the Taliban. It is pertinent to note that Harry had spent most of his adult life in uniform. Speaking of which, his upcoming memoir also discloses some unknown details from his army days.

According to an excerpt obtained by media outlets, Prince Harry has taken 25 human lives (all Talibanis) during his second tour of the country. While the memoir ‘Spare’ is yet to be released officially, a Spanish version of the same was recently leaked accidentally and the details surfaced.

As per the leaked excerpt, Prince Harry has revealed how he flew on six missions which resulted in the death of a few people, something of which he is neither proud nor ashamed of. Noting that soldiers usually don’t remember or know how many enemies they have killed in a war, he further wrote, according to The Telegraph, “In the era of Apaches and laptops, I was able to say with exactness how many enemy combatants I had killed. And it seemed to me essential not to be afraid of that number. So my number is 25. It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me.”

Speaking about how it felt, Prince Harry stated that he wouldn’t prefer having the number of killings in his military resume or in his head but at the same time would also prefer to live in a world without the Taliban or war.

He also recalled how the army had instilled an idea among the soldiers that “Talibani members are not humans but mere chess pieces.”

Speaking about the book ‘Spare’, it has already created a buzz and is trending on the internet, days before its actual release date on 10 January 2023.

