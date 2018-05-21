You are here:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal wedding 'stood for change and hope', writes Priyanka Chopra in Instagram post

FP Staff

May,21 2018 10:39:18 IST

In an emotional Instagram post, actor Priyanka Chopra called her close friend, Meghan Markle's marriage to Prince Harry a union of "change and hope".

The 35-year-old actor, who was invited to the royal wedding as a guest, took to social media to share her feelings about the former Suits actor calling her "the epitome of grace, love and beauty".

"Every once in a while there is a moment when time stands still... That happened today... You my friend... Were the epitome of grace, love and beauty. Every choice made at this wedding by you both will go down in history, not just because it was your wedding but because this incredible wedding stood for change and hope. Both things that the world needs desperately," Chopra wrote.

The actor also shared a series of photographs from the wedding — the first being Meghan and Prince Harry's as they step out of the iconic St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for their first glimpse to the public as a newly-married couple. "Thank you for being the perfect picture of all things good... Seeing your union and love blessed in front of my eyes made me so happy... And tear up! I wish you both love happiness and togetherness always," she said.

Thank you 💜 @viviennewestwood @philiptreacy and @jimmychoo #harryandmeghan

Bridal crew #squad ❤️💥

Bridal crew #squad ❤️💥

Chopra had dressed in a lavender dress and matching hat for the wedding ceremony, while for the second reception (where only a selected 200 invitees were present) she opted for a glittering flowy gown.

Prince Harry, 33, and Meghan, 36, exchanged vows at the Chapel  on 19 May in the presence of 600 guests, including the Queen. In the history of the UK, this was the first time that the bride belonged to African-American ancestry and was a divorcee.

The couple has been named Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

(With inputs from PTI)

Updated Date: May 21, 2018 10:39 AM

