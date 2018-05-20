Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal wedding: Priyanka Chopra stuns in chic Vivienne Westwood dress suit

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra was among a galaxy of world celebrities who were spotted at the wedding of Britain's Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle at the St George's Chapel on 19 May.

An "excited" Chopra, who was earlier rumoured to be one of Markle's bridesmaids, is among the guests having bonded with the soon-to-be royal over "biryani, poutine and endless conversations".

The Quantico actress was seen wearing a Vivienne Westwood suit and matching hat by Philip Treacy. She was photographed walking into the ceremony alongside actress Abigail Spencer. Her outfit was hand-crafted in a light heather grey summer tweed, with a soft pearlescent sheen, reports eonline.com.

It was expected that as one of Markle's close friends from Hollywood, 33-year-old Chopra would be among the guests on her big day.

"I've known Meghan for a few years now and I'm super happy for her, and I'm just really happy to be a part of her big day," Chopra said ahead of the ceremony.

"She's always been someone who's so just aware and interested in the world. I met her three or four years ago and that's what we bonded on was how much we feel like we contribute to that as public people. I really feel like that's what she was born to do and I hope this gives her the opportunity do that," said the actress.

Updated Date: May 20, 2018 12:00 PM