Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal wedding: Priyanka Chopra, Serena Williams spotted at second reception among other guests
On 19 May, Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle got married in a ceremony that had the whole world buzzing.
While the ceremony and celebrations weren't as grand as that of Harry's father Prince Charles with Princess Diana or brother Prince Williams with Kate Middleton, it was a worldwide spectacle. International stars (friends of the newly-wed couple) made their way into the Chapel.
George Clooney and Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, Idris Elba, Elton John, Tom Hardy, James Corden, James Blunt, Carey Mulligan were among the selected 600 guests who were invited for the wedding, followed by the first reception held at Windsor Castle.
Later, in the day, 200 selected close friends of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited for a second reception that was held at Frogmore House.
For this event, Meghan's friends, Tennis champion Serena Williams and Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra wore different outfits from the wedding.
Chopra transformed from the chic Vivienne Westwood dress suit to an off-shoulder gown designed by Mimi Cuttrell.
Williams too went for a quick makeover from her pink Versace ensemble to Valantino one. She upped her style statement with a Bvlgari necklace.
Meghan Markle too changed into a white gown from her bridal dress. From her stunning Givenchy silk gown (custom designed by Clare Waight Keller) Markle went for a crisp look for the reception. She was seen in a Stella McCartney evening dress with a halter neck. She accessorised it with custom satin Aquazurra shoes and for jewellery she chose to wear Harry's mother late Princess Diana's aquamarine ring.
The Duchess of Sussex's wedding dress has been designed by the acclaimed British designer, Clare Waight Keller. Ms. Waight Keller last year became the first female Artistic Director at the historic French fashion house Givenchy. Ms. Markle expressed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Ms. Waight Keller designed a veil representing the distinctive flora of each Commonwealth country united in one spectacular floral composition #RoyalWedding A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
Thank you to everyone in Windsor and beyond for making today so special. It was an incredible day! #royalwedding A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on
