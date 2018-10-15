You are here:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce they are expecting their first child: 'Delighted to share this happy news'

The Associated Press

Oct,15 2018 14:03:32 IST

Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring.

The palace says the couple has “appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The announcement comes as Harry and Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Harry's father, Prince Charles, recently made his 16th official visit to Australia, primarily to open the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast city in Queensland.

The trip officially begins on 16 October and will see the couple watch the Invictus Games, visit a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2018 14:03 PM

tags: BuzzPatrol , Duchess of Sussex , Kensington Palace , Meghan Markle , Prince Harry

also see

Shraddha Kapoor takes break from Saina Nehwal biopic shoot after being diagnosed with dengue

Shraddha Kapoor takes break from Saina Nehwal biopic shoot after being diagnosed with dengue

Sriram Raghavan lists 11 of his favourite thrillers of all time — from Psycho, Shutter Island to Double Indemnity

Sriram Raghavan lists 11 of his favourite thrillers of all time — from Psycho, Shutter Island to Double Indemnity

Filmmaker Thampi Kannanthanam, best known for Mohanlal-starrer Rajavinte Makan, passes away

Filmmaker Thampi Kannanthanam, best known for Mohanlal-starrer Rajavinte Makan, passes away