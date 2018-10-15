Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce they are expecting their first child: 'Delighted to share this happy news'

Kensington Palace says Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex are expecting a child in the spring.

The palace says the couple has “appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

The announcement comes as Harry and Markle arrived in Sydney at the start of a 16-day visit to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand. Harry's father, Prince Charles, recently made his 16th official visit to Australia, primarily to open the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast city in Queensland.

The trip officially begins on 16 October and will see the couple watch the Invictus Games, visit a Sydney zoo and visit the rural Flying Doctor service.

