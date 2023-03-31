At a time when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are leading a peaceful life away from public attention, their home videos featuring in the Netflix docuseries, titled Harry & Meghan, are grabbing a lot of attention. While the couple has added a lot of old and new videos to the show, one of them has recently caught the internet’s attention. The video which features in the fifth episode of Harry & Meghan shows a candid family moment focusing mainly on the couple’s elder child, Prince Archie. The little kid can be seen showcasing his musical talent by trying to play drum on a yellow-coloured saucepan.

The video recorded from behind shows little Archie sitting on the family’s couch in the lounge with a pair of wooden sticks in his hand as he uses them to bang a yellow saucepan. He was accompanied by his mother, Meghan. The little boy begins by asking his mom whether he did a good job to which Meghan can be heard giving a heartwarming response and appreciating him. “Was that a good song?” Archie asks to which his mom replied, “That was such a good song, it was awesome.”

The boy then asked her, “Do you want me to play it again mummy?” to which Meghan said, “Yes please, thank you.”

Notably, this is not the first video that shows the boy’s interest in music. Earlier, another clip from their home videos went viral that showed Archie playing piano.

About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series

The tell-all documentary sheds light on the couple’s life along with their two adorable kids, son Archie and daughter Lilibet. As they intend to share their side of the story and also give an insight into their new life in America’s Montecito. The show includes a lot of videos of the family, with most of them focusing on their kids as they are growing up.

Another adorable video that has been chosen for the show includes a sweet father-son moment where Prince Harry can be seen speeding down the driveway with Archie strapped in the backseat. A few videos also feature their family dogs.

