Prince Archie receives blessings from Mumbai's famed dabbawalas with a set of silver jewellery

Mumbai: Ever since Prince Archie entered the world on 6 May, he has been showered with love and wishes from across the world. Joining the list of well-wishers, Mumbai's famed dabbawalas have sent a special gift for the royal baby.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were recently blessed with a baby boy, who they named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

Ever since they gave the world a glimpse of little Archie, the baby has become the talk of the town.

While social media is overloaded with messages for the prince of Sussex, Mumbai's dabbawallas have sent their blessings with a special set of silver jewellery all the way to the United Kingdom.

"Prince Charles is our friend and has become a grandfather, so we've become grandfathers too. In Marathi culture, we present gifts to our grandchild," Subhash Talekar, the president of Mumbai Dabbawala Association, told ANI.

Courtesy to their friendship with Prince Harry's father over the years, the dabbawalas have celebrated almost every major event that has taken place in the royal family.

Last year, on the occasion of Harry and Meghan's wedding, dabbawalas of Mumbai gifted a set of Maharashtrian wedding attire to the couple. They even celebrated the royal wedding, which took place on 19 May, by distributing sweets to patients of a government hospital in Mumbai.

The dabbawalas' relationship with the British royal family dates back to 2003, when Prince Charles visited Mumbai. Since then, a special friendship was forged. The dabbawalas even attended Charles' second wedding.

Updated Date: May 14, 2019 09:24:35 IST

