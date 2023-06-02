Today, Prime Video has released the post-credits teaser for the next series of the Citadel Spyverse, Citadel: Diana, starring Matilda De Angelis (The Undoing) as the central character in the forthcoming series. Citadel: Diana was locally created, produced, and filmed in Italy, with production wrapping earlier this year. Citadel: Diana-will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in 2024.

The Season One finale of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, dropped Friday, May 26 on Prime Video. After a season full of cinematic action, high stakes, and surprises episode-to-episode, the finale episode turned the dial up further by delivering huge twists with nail-biting reveals, as the agents of Citadel discovered the identity of the mole who brought down the agency at the hands of rival syndicate Manticore.

Betrayals were uncovered and questions were answered, and the consequences that unfolded in the finale episode created ripple effects that will be felt throughout the Spyverse. After the finale episode, an explosive post-credits teaser of Citadel: Diana was revealed, offering an exciting look at what’s to come as the Citadel Spyverse expands with a new series.

Mason and Nadia will return in #CitadelOnPrime S2 Until then, #TheCitadelSpyverse expands with the next chapter:#CitadelDianaOnPrime, coming 2024 pic.twitter.com/YLb3BqChqI — prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) June 1, 2023

Citadel: Diana comes from Cattleya (ZeroZeroZero)—part of ITV Studios—and showrunner and executive producer Gina Gardini, with Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, and Giovanni Stabilini also serving as executive producers and Emanuele Savoini as co-executive producer. AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Ostot, Scott Nemes, and David Weil (Hunters) executive produce on Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe. Midnight Radio executive produces Citadel: Diana and all series within the global Citadel universe.

Citadel: Diana is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who is also the head writer, and wrote the series with Ilaria Bernardini, Laura Colella, Gianluca Bernardini, and Giordana Mari. As previously announced, other cast members alongside Matilda De Angelis include Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.

All episodes of the first season of the landmark series Citadel are now streaming. Season Two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, will begin production this year, with Joe Russo serving as director.

About Citadel

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

