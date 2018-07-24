President of India will attend screening of Chalo Jeete Hain, film inspired by Narendra Modi's early life

President of India will be attending a special screening of Chalo Jeete Hain, a 32-minute film which is inspired from the early life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The screening is to be held on 24 July at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The narrative of the Mangesh Hadawale-directed film primarily focuses on the younger days of Narendra Modi, who was inspired by Swami Vivekananda's words, “ Wahi jeete hain jo doosron ke liye jeete hain.”

According to a report in India Today, Hadawale went to Modi's hometown Vadnagar in Gujarat and read up on books written by the Prime Minister of India. "One such book was Samajik Samrasta. A story in the first chapter itself left quite an impression on Hadawale. The few paragraphs detail how Modi, when 11, wrote, directed and acted in a school play in which a Dalit mother tries to save the life of her ailing son," says the report.

The film which aims to initiate a big social initiative is produced by Mahaveer Jain and Bhushan Kumar and presented by Aanand L Rai and Mahaveer Jain.These words compelled Modi to adopt this policy quite early in his life.

The screening of Chalo Jeete Hain will be attended by ministers, educationalist, national thought leaders, social workers and national sports persons.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 18:07 PM