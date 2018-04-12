Pregnant singer shot dead in Pakistan's Sindh province after refusing to stand up during performance

A Pakistani singer was shot dead at Kanda village in Pakistan's Singh province during a performance. 24-year-old Samina Samoon was constantly asked to get up while singing by a man identified as Tarique Ahmed Jatoi, also one of the spectators. However, she could not get up due to being pregnant, reports News18.

The refusal did not go down well with Jatoi, who was reportedly in an inebriated state during the performance.

A video clip of the incident was shared on social media by Islamabad-based human rights activist Kapil Dev. In the video, Samoon stands for a few moments after initially refusing to comply with Jatoi's demands. The moment she stands up while money is being tossed at her by the rest of the listeners, Jatoi shoots her.

The singer was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries, according to the police. Jatoi, along with his two accomplices, has been arrested after the singer's husband filed a double FIR because of the killing of their unborn child, too, states the same report by News18. Although the investigation is on, according to reports in the media, the accused is pressurising the kin of the deceased to withdraw the complaint.

Updated Date: Apr 12, 2018 11:25 AM