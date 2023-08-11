Recently, on the chat show Bol Bhidu, actor and director Pravin Tarde, who made the blockbuster Marathi film Mulshi Pattern, spoke about its remake Antim: The Final Truth, and what he thought of it. He said, “After watching Mulshi Pattern, Salman took his collar up and kept saying, ‘What a film, what a film, what a film.’ But when he remade Mulshi Pattern, he made a mess of it.”

He added, “Mahesh sir directed it while I didn’t have anything to do with that film. But today I would like to reveal publicly that I have still not seen that film named Antim; I am not going to show such daring because in my mind and heart there’s only Mulshi Pattern. And I came to know from people that Mulshi Pattern is a better film.”

Upendra Limaye adds

No question about it. I have worked in both the films. I can tell you that the sincerity he (Tarde) showed in the film, which was from the soil (of Mulshi) was killed in the name of refining it. I feel if they had remade it as it is, it would have still appealed.

Aayush Sharma on his character

Back in 2021, Aayush Sharma, speaking about his character, said, “There was a pin drop silence on the set. Both of us were in our costumes and we were shooting a police station scene. Mahesh Sir (Manjrekar, Director) didn’t want us to rehearse as he wanted that unpredictability and some kind of awkwardness that the scene demanded. And the first time that I looked into Salman Bhai’s eyes in front of the camera, I froze. I realised he is the star I have grown up watching and now I was in the same frame as him.”