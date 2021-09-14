Pratik Gandhi, Aindrita Ray's Bhavai will release in cinemas on 1 October

The title of Pratik Gandhi's Hindi debut Raavan Leela has been changed to Bhavai, the makers announced in a statement on Tuesday, 14 September. The move comes after receiving audiences' requests and moreover to respect their sentiments.

Director Hardik Gajjar said, "I am happy to honour the wishes of my stakeholders and audience, the love we have received for the film thus far is the resonance of the fact that good cinema is the need of the hour. Cinema is a medium meant to entertain people and so is our film. Audiences have showered Pratik with love for his work and we hope that this film will only see it multiply. It's a film that is close to our hearts and we are confident that audiences will love it with all their hearts too".

Every film, for us, is a story to connect with our audience, keep them entertained & not hurt any sentiments. Keeping this in mind, we are changing the title to #Bhavai, the story of the art & the artist!🎭 Looking forward to telling you this story in cinemas on 1st October!😇 pic.twitter.com/KNrpNrW4SN — PEN INDIA LTD. (@PenMovies) September 14, 2021

Bhavai also stars Aindrita Ray, Rajendra Gupta, Rajesh Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.

Presented by Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, Parth Gajjar, and Hardik Gajjar films in association with Backbencher Pictures, the film is set to release in cinemas on 1 October.