Prateik Babbar remembers mother Smita Patil on her 34th death anniversary

Regarded as one of the greatest Indian actors of all time, Smita Patil passed away at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications, leaving behind a rich legacy of work

Actor Prateik Babbar on Sunday marked remembered actor-mother Smita Patil's on her 34th death anniversary.

Regarded as one of the greatest Indian actors of all time, Patil passed away at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications, leaving behind a rich legacy of work, including films like Manthan, Bhumika, Chakra, Arth, Bazaar and Mirch Masala, in a career spanning just over a decade.

He is the son of Patil and her husband, actor-former UP Congress chief Raj Babbar, shared a heartfelt note remembering his mother on Instagram.

The 34-year-old actor, known for films like Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na and Chhichhore, said he believes the multiple National Award winner grows "younger" with him every year.

Here is his post

Raj Babbar also paid homage to Patil on social media.

"You were just 31 when you left us. The short pathway of memories you walked, left so many indelible impressions that your absence isn''t easy to believe.

"You saw so little and yet had so much to showcase. Your hasty retreat from our lives would always remain unexplained (sic)," he wrote.

Patil was one of the leading stars of parallel cinema and appeared in over 80 films across Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

She was named the recipient of the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian honour, in 1985.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)