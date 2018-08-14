Prateik Babbar may join cast of Nitesh Tiwari's next, starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor

Prateik Babbar, who was last seen in the courtroom-drama Mulk, has been roped in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film, featuring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Mumbai Mirror reported.

A source close to the project revealed to the publication that Prateik will be playing the antagonist Reggie, who is not only academically brilliant but also a sportsperson. He is described by the source as the 'quintessential head boy' every person aspires to be.

The narrative of the yet-to-be-titled film shuttles between timelines, and Prateik will be appearing the flashback college sequence set in the '90s.

The actor, who is a trained basketball player, will be now taking lessons in football for the role. This will be the second time that Prateik Babbar would be seen in a negative role after his stint in Baaghi 2, also starring Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani.

The film, as reported earlier, will be a student-drama with a social message. The film is set in an engineering college and its story will revolve around the lives of engineering college students and how they embrace successes and failure. Co-incidentally, both Nitesh and Sushant come from an engineering background.

The film is being bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios and is slated to hit the theatres on 30 August, 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2018 16:10 PM