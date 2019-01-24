Prateik Babbar marries girlfriend Sanya Sagar in Lucknow; reception to be held in Mumbai on 25 January

Actor Prateik Babbar married his longtime girlfriend Sanya Sagar in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony on Thursday.

The wedding celebrations began on Wednesday with haldi and mehandi ceremonies at Sagar's residence in Lucknow. Prateik and Sanya's intimate wedding ceremony was followed by a small reception party this afternoon with just close friends and family in attendance. Reportedly, a wedding reception for Bollywood will be held in Mumbai on 25 January.

Prateik and Sanya have known each other for over a decade but only started dating in early 2017. Prateik had happily announced his engagement to Mumbai Mirror, "Sanya's the best partner I could have asked for. It didn't take me long to figure out that she was the one for me. I know it sounds cliched, but I can't stop counting my blessings and thanking God for all the good that is happening in my life."

Their wedding pictures have been doing rounds on social media.

Sanya wore a traditional yellow nauvari sari and accessorised her look with heavy golden jewellery and bangles. Prateik sported a classic off-white kurta pyjama and teamed it up with a similar colored stole, draped around his shoulders

On the work front, Babbar had three releases Baaghi 2, Mulk and Mitron in 2018. In Baaghi 2, he co-starred with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani while his Mulk co-stars were Taapsee Pannu and Rishi Kapoor. Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, is Prateik's next film. Sagar has produced and directed several music videos, short films and fashion films.

