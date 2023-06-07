Late actor Smita Patil’s son Prateik Babbar, who has been acting since 2008, has now decided to add her mother’s last name to his name. In a statement given as per India Today, the actor stated- “With the blessings of my father and my entire family, my late maternal grandparents and my late mother, I have decided to add my mother’s last name as my middle name, giving birth to my new screen name – Prateik Patil Babbar.”

He added, “When my name appears in film credits or anywhere for that matter, I want it to be a reminder to myself, the people, and the audience of her extraordinary and remarkable legacy, of my legacy. A reminder of her brilliance and greatness. My mother will be a part of each and every endeavour I put my energies into, not that she wasn’t a part before. But having her last name as part of my name just solidifies the sentiment. It’ll be 37 years this year since she left us, gone but not forgotten. I will make sure she is never forgotten. Smita Patil will live on through my name.. quite literally.”

In an interview last year on his show Four More Shots Please, he said, “It’s a very pleasant change I think, where it’s a wonderful time for cinema you know and I think as for actors, why not have women-driven subjects or shows, why not? Listen, women rule the world and it’s about time and it’s a privilege and an honour, and for me it’s an honour to be riding on these beautiful women’s shoulders for so many years.”

He added, “I think we are in great hands and you know I mentioned earlier, this set is pretty much an all-women set, we have a filmmaker and director who is a woman, we have the writers who are women, we have the producers who are women, we have the camera person who is a woman, the focus polar is a woman, the light people are women, and we’re in bloody good hands you know. We’re blessed to be riding on these beautiful women’s shoulders and I think more power to women, absolutely, it’s about time.”

