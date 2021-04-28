Speaking about the tattoo, Prateik Babbar said that he wanted to get it for the last many years but was indecisive about it.

In the memory of his mother Smita Patil, actor Prateik Babbar has got a tattoo of her name inked on his chest at the position of the heart. Sharing a picture on Instagram, Prateik wrote that he has inked his mother’s name on his heart. Beneath Smita’s name, the tattoo reads ‘1955 - ∞’ (infinity). Beloved actor of her times, Patil was born on 17 October, 1955 and passed away at the age of 31 on 13 December, 1986 due to childbirth complications.

In the picture, Prateik’s tattoo can be seen as he is bare-chested. The 34-year-old actor is wearing spectacles and is lying with his dog. Along with the tattoo for her mother, his other tattoos are also visible in the photograph.

Prateik received several comments of love and support from his friends and followers. The two most prominent comments are from his half-siblings Aarya Babbar Juhi Babbar Sonii. Both of them dropped heart emojis on the heart-touching post.

Some other celebrities who dropped heart emojis on the post are Mrunal Thakur, Priya Banerjee, and wrestler Ritu Phogat.

Speaking about his decision to get this tattoo, Prateik said that he wanted to have it for the last many years but was indecisive about it.

The Mumbai Saga actor shared that the moment finally felt right. Prateik added that while the year 1955 signifies Smita’s birth year, the infinity in the tattoo conveys that his mother is going to be with him till infinity.