Prasad Studios disallows Ilaiyaraaja from entering premises citing security reasons

While Madras HC suggested a court-appointed supervisor could oversee Ilaiyaraaja's visit to the studio while he collected his belongings, Prasad Studios declared they would only allow the maestro's representatives to access the recording room.

Prasad Studios has issued a statement saying they will not allow Ilaiyaraaja to enter the premises of the studio to collect his belongings. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Madras High Court has asked music legend and the management of Prasad Studios to reach a civil solution.

Prasad Studios has cited security reasons and told the court that they cannot allow Ilaiyaraaja within their premises. Even though the Madras High Court suggested that a court-appointed supervisor could oversee his visit to the studio while he collected his belongings, the management of the studio remained firm in not allowing him entry. However, the management said they would allow the maestro's representatives to access the recording room and take back his belongings.

According to a report in The Times of India, a press statement from the studio had revealed that the management filed a case in the court, after the composer approached the court to help him access the studio and collect his belongings, which had already faced damage, when the management removed his music instruments as they were going to demolish his chamber.

According to The Indian Express report, trouble started brewing when Ilaiyaraaja filed a case against Prasad Studios demanding Rs 50 lakh in compensation for allegedly getting rid of his musical instruments, damaging some equipment, and stealing his music notes from the recording studio.

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ilaiyaraaja could also be on his way to set up his own recording studio. The maestro has, apparently, bought a theatre in Chennai's Kodambakam region and work for the studio's construction will commence soon.