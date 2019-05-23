Prada decides to go fur-free from 2020, says 'will explore new creative designs, while meeting ethical concerns'

Milan — The Prada Group has become the latest luxury fashion house to go fur-free. On 22 May, the company revealed that it will no longer include animal fur in its designs and new products starting from the spring-summer 2020 women’s collection, which will be previewed in September.

The luxury fashion group joins fashion brands Versace, Gucci and Burberry in giving up fur in quick succession since the beginning of 2017. The announcement is the result of a collaboration with the Fur Free Alliance, a coalition of more than 50 animal protection organizations from 40 countries, which led a campaign to pressure Prada to go fur-free in 2018.

Miuccia Prada said that "The Prada Group is committed to innovation and social responsibility, and our fur-free policy (...) is an extension of that engagement, focusing on innovative materials will allow the company to explore new boundaries of creative design, while meeting the demand for ethical products.”

The Prada Group, comprised of Prada, Miu Miu, Church’s and Car Shoes brands, will continue to sell items with fur until inventory is exhausted.

