Prachi Desai turns 32: From Rock On to Bol Bachchan, here are some of the actress' memorable roles

Prachi Desai made her acting debut in 2006 in popular Balaji Telefilms TV show Kasamh Se

Actress Prachi Desai is celebrating her birthday on 12 September. She made her acting debut in 2006 in popular Balaji Telefilms TV show Kasamh Se. It was no looking back for Prachi since then, and in 2008 she made her debut on the big screen with Rock On.

Prachi has also acted in films such as Life Partner, Once Upon Time In Mumbai, Bol Bachchan, Ek Villain, Rock On 2, Azhar. She will next be seen in Kosha which is in the post-production stage.

As Prachi Desai turns 32, here's looking at 5 of her notable performances:

Rock On!!

In this Abhishek Kapoor directed film, Prachi was cast opposite Farhan Akhtar. The film also starred Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Koel Purie, and Luke Kenny. In the musical drama film, Prachi essays the role of Farhan's wife. She has also acted in the sequel of the film Rock On!! 2 which was released in 2016.

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

In this movie, Prachi Desai is Mumtaz, the girlfriend of Shoaib Khan which was played by Emraan Hashmi. The film, which is loosely based on the lives of Mumbai underworld gangsters Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim, also starred Ajay Devgn and Randeep Hooda along with Kangana Ranaut. Despite such a strong cast, Prachi managed to shine through her act of a simple girl working in a local jewellery shop.

Bol Bachchan

Inspired by the iconic film Golmaal, Bol Bachchan features Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, and Prachi Desai in pivotal roles. Prachi plays the character of Radhika, Ajay Devgn's sister. The action-comedy was written and directed by Rohit Shetty.

Life Partner

This one starred Govinda, Fardeen Khan, Tusshar Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza, and Prachi Desai. Written and directed by Rumi Jaffery, the film saw Prachi essay the role of a woman who is stifled by the old-fashioned ideals and strict rules of her father-in-law. When she applies for a job, her husband, played by Tusshar Kapoor, takes his father's side and slaps her, leading her to seek divorce. The film then talks about how they reconcile.

I, Me Aur Main

In this John Abraham-starrer, Prachi Desai plays the role of his love interest who encourages him to start his own music company. The film shows Prachi in strong light who overcomes dire situations to stand by the man she loves even though he has a child with his ex-girlfriend.