Prabhudeva says Mercury is a mass entertainer, even without song and dance sequences

Interacting with the media in Hyderabad, the multi-faceted Prabhu Deva said, “Mercury will be the best film of my career. Maybe audiences would miss the usual comedy and songs in the first ten minutes of Mercury but the remaining 95 minutes will be a nail-biting experience. I would call Mercury a mass entertaining film”.

“When Karthik Subbaraj asked me to play the antagonist, I was excited and immediately gave my nod”, added Prabhu Deva, who also showered praise on the young director by calling him as a brilliant filmmaker. About the homework he had to do to play the baddie, Prabhu said: “I completely trusted Karthik. When I was asked to play an engineer or a doctor, never visited hospital or college. Even in Mercury, I went to the shooting spot and performed. If I commit any mistake, directors are there to correct me”.

In an earlier interaction with a Tamil magazine, Prabhu Deva opened up about the reports on him directing Ajith. Prabhu said that Ajith’s film is on the cards but he prefers to talk about the project only after things get officially confirmed.

Subbaraj, who accompanied Prabhu Deva at the press meet of Mercury said “ I came to Hyderabad for my debut film Pizza. It was dubbed here and tasted huge success. Mercury is my fourth film; it’s a silent thriller and because it doesn't have any language, the audience here will hopefully get a unique movie experience. I’m sure Mercury will entertain the Telugu audience and keeps them thrilled right from the first frame and it will also emotionally touch them”.

On the caption "silence is the most powerful scream", Karthik said, “Only after making the film, I narrowed down this caption for the poster design. I think the caption is very relevant to the theme of the film. Silence has various dimensions and it’s threatening too”.

Loosely based on the Kodaikanal Mercury poisoning, Mercury is a fictional work involving a bunch of youngsters who come together for a high school reunion.

On working with Prabhu Deva, Karthik said “The antagonist in the film is unique and highly powerful. I wanted a great performer to pull off the role and suddenly thought of approaching Prabhu Deva sir. He is a legendary director, dancer, and actor but this role will be different from his previous works. I clearly told him that there are no song and dance sequences in the film. He liked the script and came on board. Right from day one, he superseded our expectations and elevated the film to a different level”.

Mercury will have a worldwide release on 13 April but the Tamil version of the film will not be released because of the ongoing strike of Tamil Film Producers Council against digital service providers. The film will have a special premiere on 12 April at The Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA). The theatrical trailer of Mercury has crossed more than two million views on YouTube, it was launched by AR Rahman, Dulquer Salmaan, Rakshit Shetty and Nithiin on Twitter.

Published Date: Apr 10, 2018 15:21 PM | Updated Date: Apr 10, 2018 15:21 PM