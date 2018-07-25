Prabhu Deva to pair up with Tamannaah Bhatia for director Radhakrishnan Parthiban's next film

Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah Bhatia are to team up once more for a new film. As per reports in Silverscreen, the Radhakrishnan Parthiban-directed venture will not be a sequel to Devi, as many had initially thought.

The director is currently on the lookout for a production house to finance this big-budget film. "Other details have been ironed out. I have Prabhu Deva and Tamannaah already on-board. So that has set the ball rolling. Once we find a production house, we will launch the film,” Parthiban said.

As per the same reports, the film is primarily a "revenge story with commercial elements" within its narrative. “It deals with a very personal story of revenge but is told within a commercial format. The movie will cater to any and every type of audience,” elaborated the director.

Prabhu Deva's spokesperson confirmed the news of the actor's participation in the film. “The actor is excited to be a part of a film directed by Parthiban. They share a good rapport after working in several projects together,” he added.

The spokesperson added that if all goes well, filming could begin by the end of this year. “But it all depends on the producer of the project."

The remaining cast and crew of the film is yet to be officially announced.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 14:06 PM