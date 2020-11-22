Prabhu Deva married Mumbai-based doctor in May, confirms filmmaker-choreographer's brother

Prabhu Deva was previously married to Ramlath. His relationship with to actor Nayanthara was also widely reported on.

Prabhu Deva, 47, married a Mumbai-based physiotherapist Himani, in May, during the coronavirus lockdown, confirmed his brother Raju Sundaram in an interview with a leading English daily.

"Well, you have the details. We are very happy about Prabhu Deva's marriage," shared Raju with ETimes.

The report mentioned that the couple first met with Prabhu Deva was undergoing physiotherapy treatment for his back and legs. They lived together for two months before tying the knot. Their wedding ceremony was reportedly held in Chennai. Due to the lockdown, the attendance was limited to family members.

The filmmaker-choreographer was previously married to Ramlath. His relationship with to actor Nayanthara was also widely reported on, writes NDTV.

As a director, Prabhu Deva will soon be releasing his third collaboration with Salman Khan, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Disha Patani. He is also reportedly going to share screen space with Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar in a film directed by Yograj Bhatt.