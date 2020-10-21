Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan donate to Telangana CM Relief Fund

The heavy rains have left 70 people dead Telangana in the last week and caused damage to properties with the state government pegging losses at over Rs 5,000 crore as per preliminary estimates.

Prabhas, Vijay Deverakonda, Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, Nagarjuna and Pawan Kalyan are among the many Telugu film industry stars who have pledged to provide monetary relief to those affected by the Hyderabad floods.

The actors announced their donations to the Telangana Chief Minister Relief Fund, and also urged their fans and followers to do the same.

Pawan said he was devastated to see the number of people suffering due to the downpour in Hyderabad. People of Telangana were already having a difficult time because of the pandemic and the rains have added more trouble. He also requested members of his Jana Sena Party to make a contribution to the fund.

A fan account shared the video of the actor-turned politician on social media

Prabhas pledged Rs 1.5 crore to the find, while Chiranjeevi and Mahesh Babu donated Rs 1 crore each. Jr NTR and Nagarjuna gave Rs 50 lakh, Vijay Deverakonda Rs 10 lakh and Ram Pothineni pitched in Rs 25 lakh.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced Rs 10,000 as immediate relief to each flood-hit household in the city, lashed by incessant rains. The CM has also announced assistance of Rs 1 lakh each to those whose houses were completely destroyed and Rs 50,000 for the partially damaged homes.