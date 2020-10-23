Prabhas turns 41; Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde, Baahubali co-star Rana Dagubbati extend wishes

The makers of Prabhas' upcoming film Radhe Shyam will release the jukebox on 23 October, on the occasion of the actor's birthday

Prabhas has come to enjoy global popularity after his portrayal of Baahubali in the successful franchise of the same name. But the actor had to work hard and long to become the “darling” of the audience.

Having debuted with drama Eshwar in 2002, some of his top works include Mirchi, Billa, Darling, Mr Perfect, Rebel and Varsham. The actor made his Bollywood debut in Action Jackson. He has several films in the pipeline, including Radhe Shyam.

Earlier on 21 October, makers of the star’s upcoming project had shared Prabhas’ look as Vikramaditya in the film as a birthday surprise.

The makers are also expected to release the “Beats of Radhe Shyam” on 23 October

Prabhas and co-star Pooja Hedge are currently shooting for the UV Creations’ backed project in Italy, reported India Today. So he will be there on his birthday as well. The Rebel star left for Italy at the start of this month. It is expected that the crew will arrange for a birthday cake for the actor on the sets as they did for Pooja’s birthday on 13 October.

Pooja also shared Prabhas’ look from their upcoming venture to wish him.

Film directors Surender Reddy, Gopichand Malineni and Bobby shared birthday greetings and hoped for success of Radhe Shyam.

Tollywood actor Sree Vishnu wrote Prabhas’ journey was “inspiring”. Filmmaker Meher Ramesh, who worked with Prabhas in Billa, shared several pictures with the star. SS Karthikeya shared some behind the scenes photos with the birthday boy and wished his “anna” “nothing but the best”. Actor Sai Dharam Tej shared birthday greetings as well. Rakul Preet left a simple birthday note on Facebook.

Many Many Happy Returns of the Day Darling #Prabhas . Have a Joyful and wonderful year ahead.

My Best Wishes for #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/L3H0fwMuY1 — SurenderReddy (@DirSurender) October 23, 2020

Wishing Super Cool Darling #Prabhas Garu a Very Happy Birthday. Looking forward to #RadheShyam. Hope it is fantastic as you are .#HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/kEsL5WEkzM — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 23, 2020

Birthday wishes to our darling Rebel star #Prabhas His journey from #Eeshwar to Pan India Superstar is inspiring! Wishing him many more years of happiness & success ahead! #HappyBirthdayPrabhas ✨ pic.twitter.com/cbtM795qFE — Sree Vishnu (@sreevishnuoffl) October 23, 2020

Happy Birthday Darling of Millions & my BILLA a very Happy Birthday #Prabhas wish you Success & Peace ☮️ throughout #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/RCWat30ddb — Meher Ramesh (@MeherRamesh) October 23, 2020

Wishing my #Prabhas Anna nothing but the best ! A person who can spread smiles and love with ease!Love you anna! ❤️ #HappyBirthdayPrabhas pic.twitter.com/C7veX8VRCv — S S Karthikeya (@ssk1122) October 22, 2020