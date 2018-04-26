Prabhas to star opposite Pooja Hegde in fourth multilingual after Baahubali franchise, Saaho; filming begins in June

After the mind-boggling success of the two-part Baahubali franchise which catapulted Prabhas to the national spotlight, the actor is now part of a Hindi-Telugu period romance with Pooja Hegde who made her debut in Mohenjo Daro. The as yet untitled film will be directed by Telugu director Radha Krishna Kumar in his Bollywood debut.

Hegde is looking forward to working with Prabhas and told Mumbai Mirror that it was a great opportunity to prove herself as an actress. "I knew Prabhas was already on board when the makers approached me for this entertaining love story. It has a beautiful role for me and I’m really excited!" the actress said.

She told India TV, "Since Mohenjo Daro took two years to complete, people assume I've done a lot of work down south but I'm still a new entrant. I was intimidated by Hrithik (Roshan) since it was my first Hindi film but this time, I'm more excited. I've only heard great things about Prabhas and his work ethic."

Hegde also said that she will be attending workshops which will involve her rehearsing some action and musical sequences along with co-star Prabhas, according to Bollywood Hungama. The film will be shot extensively across Europe and will go on floors in June. Hegde will start shooting by the end of the month and Prabhas will join the team after finishing the Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Saaho.

For Prabhas, this movie will mark his fourth multi-lingual after the two Baahubali films and Saaho.

