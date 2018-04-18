Prabhas-starrer Saaho's Hindi dubbing rights have been reportedly sold to T-Series for a whopping Rs 150 cr

Just a day after it was announced that Bhushan Kumar-headed company, T-Series will distribute Saaho in the north Indian markets, it is now being reported that the Hindi dubbing rights of the trilingual film have been sold to T-Series at a whopping amount of Rs 150 crore, as per a Times of India report.

Saaho marks the Telugu superstar Prabhas' upcoming venture, after SS Rajamouli's record-breaking film saga, Baahubali. The film has cemented its position as India's one of the most successful and well-known films of all time within the subcontinent as well as the overseas.

The Times of India report also suggests that much before Saaho actually hits the theatres, the film has been minting money and creating records.

Saaho is reported to be made and released in three languages namely — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. With Baahubali, Prabhas has witnessed unprecedented success at the box office and at the same time won hearts of millions of fans pan India. Owing to his new-found super popularity, the makers of the film are reportedly leaving no stone unturned to cash on this hype around the actor.

The film also stars a bevy of Bollywood actors — Sharaddha Kapoor in the female lead; Neil Nitin Mukesh as the prime antagonist and leader of a gang of baddies comprising actors like Jackie Shroff, Teenu Anand, Chunky Panday and Mandira Bedi.

Saaho is written and directed by Sujeeth and is slated for an early 2019 release.

