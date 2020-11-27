Prabhas, SS Rajamouli's 2005 Telugu film Chatrapathi to be remade in Hindi

Chatrapathi's Hindi remake will feature Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas in the lead, marking his Bollywood debut

SS Rajamouli's 2005 hit Telugu film Chatrapathi, starring Prabhas, will be made in Hindi. The Hindi remake of the film will star Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

The remake will mark Sreenivas's debut in Bollywood.

See the post

The Hindi remake of Chatrapathi will be directed by V V Vinayak and produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN Studios.

Chatrapathi is among SS Rajamouli's earliest films, and is one of his first collaborations with actor Prabhas. The film is about the story of a man who fought for the rights of refugees from Sri Lanka.

According to a report by India Today, Chatrapathi chronicles the journey of the protagonist as he rises beyond evil dictators who control his family and strive to put an end to their misdeeds.

The original film also starred Shriya Saran, Venu Madhav, Pradeep Rawat, and Bhanu Priya in pivotal roles.

The shooting of the Hindi remake will commence in early 2021. The script of the original film was written by Rajamouli's father Vijayendra Prasad. Director Rajamouli is now working on the script of the Hindi version of the film.

There are rumours that the Hindi remake of Chatrapathi will star Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan. However, there is no official confirmation about it.

Jayantilal Gada in a statement said that Chatrapathi is a great script and therefore, they felt the need for a southern actor to carry it to the Hindi film industry. For the lead role, the makers saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit.

Gada said that the script of the film has been updated to match Bollywood sensibilities.