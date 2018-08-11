Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor to shoot last schedule of Sujeeth's trilingual Saaho; film to release in 2019

Baahubali actor Prabhas, who is officially marking his debut in Bollywood with Saaho, is headed to Romania with the team to shoot the final schedule of the trilingual action drama. As reported by Mumbai Mirror, the film's shooting will be concluded in December. Saaho went on the floors last year in September.

A source close to the film revealed that they have previously shot in Abu Dhabi and an extensive third schedule is currently in works in Hyderabad with the leads. "The shoot is expected to wrap up in a month and the film will be ready in time for New Year celebrations," the source added.

Saaho is Prabhas' first outing since the mega-blockbuster, SS Rajamouli's war epic Baahubali 2: The Conclusion earlier this year. Saaho also stars Shraddha Kapoor (marking her south cinema debut) opposite Prabhas. Neil Nitin Mukesh will play the chief antagonist and will be seen leading a brigade of villains that include his fellow Bollywood actors Jackie Shroff, Chunky Pandey, Tinnu Anand, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mandira Bedi.

According to telugucinema.com, Saaho is going to be the second-most expensive film ever made in India, with a budget of Rs 250 Crore. The film is being shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam languages.

The film also stars Tamil actor and playback singer Arun Vijay and Malayalam actor Lal. It is co-produced by UV Creations and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It will be simultaneously released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is slated to release sometime in 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 11, 2018 12:40 PM