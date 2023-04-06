Embodying strength, perseverance and loyalty, the makers of Adipurush unveil the poster of Shri Bajrang Bali featuring Devdatta Nage. A tribute to a companion, guardian and devotee of Prabhu Shri Ram, the team takes fervour of Hanuman Janmotsav a notch higher with this sacred launch.

The star wrote- “Ram ke Bhakt aur Ramkatha ke praan…Jai Pavanputra Hanuman!”

Also, choosing just the right date and the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, makers released the ‘divine poster’ of the high-anticipated film Adipurushon Thursday (30 March 2023). Based on the epic Ramayana, the mythological fantasy film features Prabhas in the role of Lord Ram while Kriti Sanon portrays the role of Sita. Speaking about the poster, it shows both Prabhas and Kriti in their respective characters, while we can also see Sunny Singh as Laxman standing beside Lord Ram and Devdatta Nage bowing down to them as Hanuman. The actors while taking to social media handles shared the poster in Hindi, English, and Telugu.

About Adipurush

Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush revolves around the epic Ramayana which focuses on Lord Ram and his journey towards Ravana’s Lanka to rescue his wife, Mata Sita, and defeat the demon king. A teaser of the film was released last year showing Prabhas as Lord Ram and Kriti Sanon as Sita. The teaser also featured a fierce Saif Ali Khan portraying the role of Lankesh with ice-blue eyes and evil features. While Saif can be seen riding a dragon-type creature, Prabhas as Lord Ram is joined by his ‘sena’ to defeat the enemy.

